Schools in Wiltshire have been advised to bring back classroom bubbles following a recent rise in Covid cases.

Wiltshire Council and the public health team have asked schools to “consider their contingency plans” and introduce protective measures in the short-term to minimise the spread of the virus.

They have recommended stopping whole school assemblies and other large gatherings, wearing face coverings in communal areas and “social distancing among staff as much as possible".

The measures could be introduced in the run up to half-term and for two weeks afterwards to minimise transmission and maintain face-to-face education.

Director of Public Health Kate Blackburn said: “We are advising schools to review their own contingency plans and where threshold levels have been met, to introduce these protective measures to help minimise the spread of infection and maintain face to face education.

“We recommend a focus on these four areas from now and for 14 days following half term whilst we review.

“We all understand the importance of keeping schools open where possible and we believe by introducing these measures at these key points will help keep infection down.”

It comes as many continue to experience problems with false negative results on PCR tests. Credit: PA

A letter sent to parents said one primary school in north Wiltshire would be reverting back to classroom bubbles under advice given by the council.

It added whole school assemblies and events would also be cancelled for the two weeks after October half-term with recommendations being reviewed in the week commencing November 8.

Trowbridge secondary school The Clarendon Academy said it would not go back to bubbles yet - but would not discount the idea altogether.

Deputy Head Teacher, David Cade, said the school is introducing the suggested measures as well as an increase in hand sanitiser use, keeping windows open to increase airflow and changes to desk arrangements so pupils are not facing each other.

Chippenham’s Sheldon School said it halted assemblies, full staff meetings and the mixing of year grounds in extra-curricular activities following a public consultation three weeks ago.

A spokesman for the school added: “We have postponed our Sixth Form Open Evening, which was supposed to be this evening.

“However, our numbers are now going down and we are hopeful to reinstate these after half term.”