Two people have been taken to hospital with stab wounds in Torquay.

Police have arrested three teenagers on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident on the harbourside in the Beacon Quay area.

Emergency services, including armed police, attended after being called at 10.05pm on Thursday 14 October.

A man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 20s both sustained multiple stab wounds and were taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

“The man is in a serious but stable condition. The woman’s injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” a statement from the force added.

A 19-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Enquiries continue and cordons are in place at several scenes in the town.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 976 of 14 October 2021.