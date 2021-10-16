Exeter City hosting double-header in support of anti-sexism campaign

Play video

Exeter City are hosting a double-header this weekend in support of the 'Her Game Too' anti-sexism campaign.

Both men's and women's teams are playing at St James Park with signs, features in the matchday programme and other links to the anti-sexism movement.

The men's team are playing Newport County today, Saturday 16th October.

Meanwhile, the women face Plymouth Argyle in a Devon derby tomorrow, Sunday 17th October

As well as social media coverage, players will warm-up in branded tops which will be signed and auctioned for charity.

City's directors are supporting the movement. Director Sue McQueenie said: "As a supporter owned club, we need to be doing these kind of things. Inclusivity is so important and to be raising awareness of these kinds of issues.

"Luckily, we don't have that many [of] those kind of things happening here, but I just think it's a really great thing to be doing," she added.

It is hoped the Grecians will be the first of many clubs to hold such an event.

Her Game Too started five months ago and already has 21 clubs signed up.

Co-founder of the campaign, Caz May, said: "All the clubs have put posters up, every club has got a system in place to report sexist abuse, which is amazing because that wasn't even there six months ago.

"We didn't think something like this would come so soon.

We had it as an idea, but to have it come five months into the campaign is incredible, and we're so grateful to Exeter for doing that for us. Caz May, Her Game Too co-founder

"It's a big statement from them, it's going to show their female supporters they're all welcome at St James Park, but also it might inspire clubs across the country to do something similar and encourage girls to want to go to the game.

"Hopefully, we'll see a rise in female supporters sometime soon," Caz added.

You can find more information on the campaign's website.