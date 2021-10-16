A man has been arrested after armed police attended reports of a man behaving aggressively in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed armed officers were sent to an address in Easton at around 1:30pm today, Saturday 16 October.

The force said a member of the public called the police and alerted them of a man who was "displaying threatening behaviour" in the Poutney Drive area.

Armed officers were then sent due to the nature of the threat.

Several vehicles were photographed at the scene by residents who were forced to wait outside the block of flats.

A man in his 50s has been arrested and remains in custody. The force says enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

