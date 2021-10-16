A 23-year-old soldier has died during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision in Enford just before 12pm on Friday 15 October.

Two fire crews were sent to the village in the northeast of Salisbury Plain from Pewsey and Ludgershall, as well as a "heavy rescue unit" from Trowbridge.

An army spokesperson has since confirmed that a soldier has died following the incident.

In a statement, they said: "It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on Salisbury Plain Training Area.

"Wiltshire Police are investigating and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

'Our thoughts are with the soldier's family'

Wiltshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the death of a soldier.

In a statement, the force said: "We are investigating the circumstances following the death of a 23 year old soldier at midday yesterday [15 October].

He was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle and was taking part in a military exercise on Salisbury Plain Training Area near the village of Enford. Wiltshire Police spokesperson

"This is now a joint investigation between Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive.

"Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we would ask that their privacy is respected."