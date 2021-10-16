A man and a woman were taken to hospital following a crash between a Mini and a Fiat north of Swindon, in Wiltshire.

A red Mini One travelling north on the B4696 Aston Road collided with a gold Fiat Doblo travelling in the opposite direction near the village of Leigh at around 3.40pm on Wednesday 13 October.

A woman in her fifties and a man in his twenties were in the Fiat and both were taken to the Great Western Hospital by ambulance and released later that day.

Two 17-year-old men were in the Mini during the collision and sustained minor facial injuries.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash.

PC Leigh Mayhew, of the Roads Policing Unit, is investigating the crash and said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision.

"While we don’t believe there are any witnesses to the collision itself, we’d welcome any information in relation to the vehicles prior to this.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be pivotal to our investigation.”

Those with any information are being advised to call 101 and quote crime reference number 54210100162.