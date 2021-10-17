Gloucestershire cyclist wins British Women's Road race title

A Gloucestershire cyclist has claimed victory in the Women's Road race at the British cycling national championships.

Pfeiffer Georgi, from Berkley, crossed the finish line several seconds ahead of her competitors after taking a last-minute lead, on Sunday 17 October.

The 21-year old also won the Under-23 category, and finished after 2:38:43.

The Team DSM rider stormed up the steep cobbles of the the Michaelgate during the final ascent and claimed victory in front of the famous medieval Cathedral.

Georgi used a late attack on the steep cobbled climb to claim the women’s British national road race title. Credit: PA.

Georgi had been part of a powerful 12-rider breakaway which got away early in the 101km race, and also included defending champion Alice Barnes and newly-crowned time trial champion Anna Henderson.

The last of eight laps around the city saw repeated attacks, with April Tacey pulling out a lead of 14 seconds as they approached the final ascent of Michaelgate, but as the others came back, it was Georgi who had the power to get away and claim the national jersey – and the under-23 title to boot.

“It’s pretty special,” Georgi said. “I can’t believe it, honestly.

The Gloucestershire rider celebrated on the podium and said she "can't believe" she's won. Credit: PA.

“I crossed the line shaking my head, just the realisation I get to wear this jersey for 12 months – it’s an honour.

“When April went it got a bit nervous – everyone was looking at each other and it was a bit cagey, but then the attacks started.

“I knew if it was within 10 seconds, I knew you could make back time because it’s such a hard finish so I just tried to stay cool and trust I had the power at the end.”