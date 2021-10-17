A school in Gloucestershire has decided to reintroduce remote learning for some pupils, after more than 70 people were sent home due to Covid.

Katharine Lady Berkeley's School, in Wotton-under-Edge, is struggling with staffing levels due to 15 members of staff being at home.

In a letter to parents, the headteacher of the school explained that 58 pupils are currently at home due to Covid-19, while 15 teaching staff are 'off'.

Head Tim Rand said this means the school is having to plan for the eventuality that more staff may be unavailable.

In the letter, he wrote: "Supply teachers are proving difficult to source and we need to make plans for current, and possibly increased, levels of staff absence.

"I have been in discussion with the local authority and we have agreed to put in place the following plan from Monday.

In order to staff lessons and maintain safe levels of supervision, we are having to introduce some remote learning for next week. Mr Rand, headteacher, Katharine Lady Berkeley's School

"By having year groups at home, we can use teachers of those classes to cover for absent staff.

"We are trying to minimise the impact on student learning, so are hoping to keep it to one day out per year group, other than years 11 and 13 who will continue with lessons as normal."

Mr Rand added that the measures will be reviewed early in the week and parents will be notified of any change as soon as possible.