Growing concern for welfare of missing Gloucester man

Concerns are growing for a man who went missing in Gloucester and has not been since Friday 15 October.

Gloucestershire Police are asking for information about the whereabouts of Aural, a 49-year-old who disappeared from the Montpellier area of the city.

Aural is said to have links to the areas of Gloucester Park, Gloucester City Centre and Wheatway Abbeydale.

It is thought he may be travelling by bus or on foot.

Aural is described as being black, 5ft 5ins tall, with brown eyes, short black hair, stubble and of a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, a light blue baseball cap, grey shorts and black and white Nike trainers.

Aural is also missing part of his skull.

Police say anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should call them on 101 and quote incident 174 of 16 October.