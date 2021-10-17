Police officers, dogs and mounted units were sent to a football club in Somerset, following reports of disorder being caused by a number of people.

Avon and Somerset Police say officers were deployed to Yeovil Town Football Club, after they were alerted to a 'small number' of people causing disorder yesterday, Saturday 16 October.

It said those involved were causing disruption both before and after the club's FA Cup qualifying match against Weymouth.

The force said 'violence at sporting events will not be tolerated' and confirmed they are working with the club to identify those responsible.

A spokesperson for the police also said they would like to "extend our thanks to the majority of fans who attended and behaved responsibly."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference 487 of 16 October.