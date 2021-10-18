Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Bristol

A search is underway for a missing teenager from Bristol who has not been seen for days.

Sophia was last seen at around 12.45pm on Friday 15 October but has made contact with family members since that time.

The 15-year-old may be in the St Pauls or Clifton areas of Bristol or may have travelled to the Tottenham area of north London, according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal to find her and officers say they are keen to find her "as soon as possible".

She’s described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shiny leggings, a black padded jacket and black Nike trainers

A police spokesperson said: "She currently has a burn mark on her left cheek.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221241805."