Extra police patrols are to be carried out in Bristol following an incident where children were approached by an unknown man.

Two boys and a girl were approached by the man at around 7 pm yesterday evening, Sunday 17th October, along Emersons Green Lane.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man spoke with them before 'trying to kiss' one of the boys.

The three children managed to run away and seek help from people living nearby.

The force says the victim sustained a small cut to his ear and a mark on his forehead, but otherwise sustained no other physical harm in the incident.

The suspect is described as male, white and about 40-50 years old. He was said to be wearing a farmer’s cap with grey squares on it, a blue waterpoof jacket, jeans and a black and green T-shirt. He was walking a dog at the time of the incident.

Neighbourhood Inspector Clive Summerill said: “We are taking this incident extremely seriously and members of the public can expect to see an increased high-visibility police presence in the area, with extra patrols planned.

“We’d like to reassure the public that at this time we’re not aware of any other similar incidents recently having taken place. But we would urge anyone who has experienced something like this to make sure they report it to the police.

“The victim and his friends did the right thing in getting to a place of safety and telling an adult what had happened so we could be contacted soon after the incident.”

Anyone who has information is urged to call the force on 101 and give reference number 5221243438.