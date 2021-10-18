Play video

A Gloucestershire family has told ITV News that they believe a delay in a covid diagnosis led to one member ending up in hospital.

It comes as thousands across the region have been contacted as there may have been problems with their covid test results.

It follows the news that errors were made at a lab in Wolverhampton - meaning many could have covid when they thought they didn't.

Within the past 24 hours, Trudie Avis from Tetbury has received 10 text messages from Test and Trace. All of which say her children's PCR tests could have been compromised.

Her mother, Sandra, has received similar messages. She is currently recovering from covid after spending close to a month at Gloucester Royal Hospital.

"To be honest, I'm not surprised," she said.

"My children all had positive lateral flow tests at the same time as my mum.

"So when on Friday it came out that the Wolverhampton lab had had issues straight away, I just knew that our PCRs from that weekend had been sent there. With every symptom Mum had, it was inevitable."

Sandra was admitted with severe breathing difficulties. She was told she was suffering from a chest infection after her initial PCR test returned negative.

It was only after another PCR in the hospital that she was diagnosed with covid.

When asked if she believed if the delay in treatment had made her mother's recovery worse, Trudie said, "The doctors have said they believe so."

"She had started with shortness of breath the Wednesday before she went into hospital.

People might now take on board what's going on and might not be as reliant on I've got a negative result I can go back out. They might actually think, hang on - I don't feel well in myself maybe I should stay home until I'm feeling better. Trudie Avis

Processing at the Wolverhampton lab at the heart of the confusion has been suspended, but it has still created a lack of confidence in PCR tests.

However, one local GP is urging people not to give up on them just yet.

Cotswold GP, Dr Mark Porter, explained, "PCR's are the Gold standard, and they are reliable if they are done properly and looked after properly.

"And we think this is an isolated problem, so we don't want people to lose faith in the test and what I don't want people to do is depend on the lateral flows.

"But if you have symptoms or you have a positive lateral flow test, you still need to confirm that with a PCR. So self isolate and get a PCR. The problems should have been sorted by now."