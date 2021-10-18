A man has been caught on CCTV kicking a seagull as he walked over a bridge in Bristol city centre last month.

The RSPCA is now appealing for help identifying the man they believe is responsible for what the charity described as an "unnecessary and horrific attack" on 20 September.

The CCTV footage shows the man approaching the gull as he walked along Bristol Bridge at around at 10.28am. He was seen kicking the bird into the air.

The incident happened on Bristol Bridge in the city centre. Credit: Google Maps

RSPCA Inspector Dan Hatfield said: “The CCTV footage shows this man deliberately kicking this gull as he passed it on Bristol Bridge in an unnecessary and horrific attack on a defenceless animal.

“There is no justification for this level of cruelty towards this bird, which is protected, as all British birds are, by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“We’re appealing for any information to try and find out who this man (pictured) is.

"He was wearing jeans and a grey top with a white logo, pale coloured boots or trainers, and is white with short brown hair.

“At the time of the incident, the man was walking alongside another man, who is white with darker hair and of a larger build. He was wearing dark coloured utility trousers with pockets on the outside and was wearing the same grey logoed hooded top, possibly a work uniform.

“If anyone saw this shocking incident or knows who did this, we urge them to contact our inspectorate appeal line urgently on 0300 123 8018."

He added: “We’re grateful to the kind member of the public, who not only reported what they had witnessed, but stayed with the distressed gull until animal rescuers could help the bird to safety.”

The gull was treated by the animal welfare charity before being released back into the wild.