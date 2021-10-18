Sir Mo Farah spotted bodyboarding in Cornwall

Sir Mo Farah has been snapped catching some waves in Cornwall.

The Olympic gold medallist was in the county with his family over the weekend.

And while they were here, they stopped at Newquay’s Fistral Beach - where Sir Mo was pictured bodyboarding.

Photographs by Sarah Bunt showed the runner in the water in his wetsuit, riding the waves into the shore.

Sir Mo in the water. Credit: Sarah Bunt / Women and Waves

They were shared on social media by Newquay Activity Centre, who said it was “great” to see Sir Mo in the Duchy.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "Great to see Olympic Gold medalist Sir Mo Farah enjoying some boog time at Fistral this weekend."

Sir Mo is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history. He lives in London with his wife and children.