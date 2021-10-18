A trial date has been set for six men who are accused of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine.

The men were arrested 80 miles off the coast of Plymouth last month.

The yacht - called Kahu - was detained and later escorted into the city with the drugs onboard. The cocaine was estimated to be worth around £160million.

The drugs were found on luxury yacht Kahu. Credit: NCA

A British man, Andrew Cole, 32, from Stockton-on-Tees, did not enter a plea to the charge of being knowingly concerned in carrying or concealing a Class A drug between August 21 and September 10.

The other men, who are all from Nicaragua, pleaded not guilty.

The men in question are:

49-year-old Billy Downs

34-year-old Denson White-Morales

40-year-old Edwin Taylor-Morgan

38-year-old Brynie Sjogreen

42-year-old Ryan Taylor

They were remanded in custody in Exeter Prison while Cole was remanded in custody at Long Lartin prison.The trial is expected to begin on March 9 and last for between two and three weeks.