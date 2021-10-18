Traffic in Cheltenham was brought to a standstill for several hours after a skip lorry crashed into a railway bridge.

The incident happened on Hyde Lane at the junction with Church Road and Wyman’s Lane in Swindon Village.

Police say they were called at around 8.15am on Monday 18 October. The road was later closed as officers assisted in efforts to remove the lorry.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Traffic built up down Hyde Lane to the A435, with Swindon Lane also affected as well.

Church Road, just along from Swindon Village Primary School, was also believed to be blocked due to the accident.

However, according to the Network Rail website, there was no disruption to train services arriving at or departing from Cheltenham Spa station.

But passengers have been encouraged to check before they travel.

Network Rail has previously issued a plea to HGV drivers to take care on the roads as bridge strikes can cause severe delays.

Mike Gallop, Network Rail's Western route director, said it happens "too often" and sees "thousands of passengers" have their plans ruined.

"We are urging all lorry drivers and haulage companies to take better care, look out for the height warnings on all of our bridges and take a second to think before taking a risk and causing disruption to so many people's lives," he said.

"Those delays are compounded by the huge bill which is often picked up by the taxpayer."