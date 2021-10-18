A bus strike that was due to disrupt travel across the West Country has been cancelled.

Trade union RMT had planned a one-day strike in protest at what staff describe as "outrageous" working conditions.

Disagreements over pay and quality of conditions have been a source of conflict within Stagecoach for months.

The planned strike action would have disrupted bus services across Exeter, Torbay and North Devon on October 18.

But on October 17, the bus operator said it had "constructive discussions" with the trade union RMT in pay talks covering South West employees.

The strike was planned after disagreements over pay and working conditions.

The deal would see employees receive a pay increase of 4.4% if accepted.

A statement from the RMT confirmed planned industrial action by members has now been called off and bus services will operate as normal.

A spokesman for the RMT said: "RMT has confirmed that all strike action on Stagecoach South West tomorrow has been suspended to allow members to have their say on a revised offer received from the company in last ditch talks today."

Mike Watson, Managing Director of Stagecoach South West, said: "We have had constructive discussions with RMT today and as a result the strike action planned for Monday, October 18 has been called off.

“We are pleased to have put together positive pay packages for our people that are supported by the union.

"Throughout our discussions, our priority has been to protect jobs, ensure our people who keep our communities connected are properly rewarded, and secure the long-term future of bus networks in the south west."