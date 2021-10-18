Tamar Bridge resurfacing works completed ahead of schedule

Resurfacing works on the Tamar Bridge linking Devon and Cornwall have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

The unexpected early finish means all four lanes on the bridge will be fully open in time for the October half-term break.

The South Cantilever will revert back to being used by pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooters while the North Cantilever will revert back to being used by Plymouth-bound traffic.

The shuttle bus service will remain in place until all lanes have reopened.

Councillors Jonathan Drean and Martin Worth, who are joint chairs of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, praised workers for completing the project early.

“The Tamar Bridge carries around 16 million vehicles a year, providing a vital transport link between Cornwall and Devon“ they said.

“Maintaining the bridge is essential for the safety of bridge users and in ensuring a long service life for the structure.

“The bridge needs to be resurfaced every 20 to 25 years to prevent damage occurring to the steel deck.

We recognise the challenges that the resurfacing project has caused for local residents, people going to work, bus and coach companies, hauliers and other local businesses, and are delighted that the works have been completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Tamar Crossings

The project included resurfacing the toll plaza area and bridge approaches as well as the replacement of all six bridge movement joints.