A church in a Wiltshire village has been cordoned off as part of an “archaeological investigation” by police.

Forensic teams from Wiltshire Police have sectioned off part of St Andrew’s Church in Collingbourne Ducis.

The force said relatives of those in nearby graves have been informed.

“This should not cause any disruption to the public, with the route remaining open for pedestrians,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

“We will provide further information when appropriate.”