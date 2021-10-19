A former Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner candidate has appeared before magistrates charged with making a false declaration on his nomination papers.

Jonathon Seed, 63, from Bromham, appeared via videolink from his home at Oxford Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 19 October).

He was charged with making a false statement contrary to Article 21 of the Police and Crime Commission Elections Order 2012.

During the short hearing, Mr Seed spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth, that he understood the charge against him and to indicate he would be pleading not guilty.

Mr Seed was offered the choice to have his trial heard before magistrates or a crown court jury. Mr Seed said he wanted for the case to be raised to crown court.

The case was adjourned to be heard before Oxford Crown Court on November 18.

Mr Seed won the 2020 Wiltshire PCC election - which was eventually held in May this year after a delay through Covid-19.

But before the votes were counted, he declared he was unable to take the position as he had been convicted of a drink-driving offence in 1993.

Fellow Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected the county's PCC in August.