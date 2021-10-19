Play video

Watch: Moment woman tells 999 operator 'I might just go and stab him again'

A woman who knifed her husband of 24 years told a 999 operator "I thought I'd get his heart, but he hasn't got one".

Police have released the audio of a 999 call which was made after Penelope Jackson stabbed her husband David Jackson three times at their home in February.

Bodycam footage of her arrest outside the couple's home in Berrow, Somerset, has also been released.

The 66-year-old admits manslaughter but denies murder and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court. She claims he was coercive, controlling and physically abusive to her.

David Jackson Credit: Family Handout/PA

Mr Jackson called 999 for help and told the operator his wife had attacked him and could be heard screaming in pain as his wife stabbed him again.

Jackson herself then took over the call, and calmly told the call handler: "I've killed my husband, or tried to, because I've had enough."

At one point she tells the 999 operator "I might just go and stab him again" and when they reply telling her not to she can be heard asking "why?".

When asked where her husband was, she replied: "He's in the kitchen bleeding to death with any luck."

She repeatedly refused to help her husband when the call handler asked her to apply pressure to the wound. In the audio clip she can be heard telling the 999 operator they are "not paid enough to deal with this".

Police officers later found Mr Jackson bleeding to death in his underpants in the couple's kitchen.

'I stabbed him' - bodycam footage shows arrest



In bodycam footage of the moment Jackson was arrested, she can be heard telling police officers there is "no issue".

"I stabbed him, he's an aggressive bully and nasty and I've had enough... When he says I wouldn't do it, I did it twice more," she said.

While sitting in the back of a police car outside her home, she told officers "I know what I've done, and I know why I've done it. And if I haven't done it properly, I'm really annoyed."

'Oh good' - moment Jackson re-arrested for murder



After arriving at the police station, Jackson then joked about Covid. When her temperature is checked.

She can be heard saying "that would be really great, getting Covid on top of this".

In another clip, when Jackson is re-arrested for murder rather than attempted murder, the defendant can be heard saying: "Oh, good."

The trial, which is expected to end on Friday, continues.