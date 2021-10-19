Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for a missing 19-year-old from Swindon as search and rescue teams continue their search to find him.

James Phillips was reported missing last Friday (15 October).

It is believed he left his house in the Blunsdon area some time between midnight on Thursday and 9am on Friday morning.

Police officers have been working with Wiltshire Search and Rescue to find the 19-year-old, but despite "detailed and extensive searches", he still has not been found.

Wiltshire Police said: "James is described as being mixed heritage, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short black hair. He also wears glasses.

"He is thought to be wearing a black suit, white shirt and black leather shoes.

"If James is reading this appeal then we would urge him to get in touch, either with the police or with a friend or family member, to let us know he is safe.

"Anyone who knows where he might be should contact us immediately on 999 quoting log 74 of 15/10."