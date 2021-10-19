A man has died after a crash involving a lorry on a Somerset road.

The collision happened on the A371 at Evercreech last night (Monday 18 October), near to Pecking Mill Road.

Police were called to the crash, which involved a lorry and a Renault Clio, at around 8.30pm. The driver of the car died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We have informed his next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was travelling on the A371 around the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact us.

"If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221244403."