Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer said ex-soldier Dennis Hutchings was "hounded to his grave" as he died while on trial for charges relating to a fatal shooting during the Troubles.

Dennis Hutchings, 80, and from Cornwall, was standing trial accused of the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in Benurb in 1974.

On Monday 18 October his trial was adjourned for at least three weeks after Belfast Crown Court was informed Mr Hutchings had contracted coronavirus. He died in hospital that evening.

A "devastated" Mr Mercer - who is former veterans minister - supported Mr Hutchings throughout his trial and even attended rallies with him in London.

"He was a kind man. He was a patriot, and he did not deserve to be hounded to his grave in the manner in which he has been," he told ITV News.

"Clearly this should never have happened. It is a grotesque spectacle. It has to be really seen and experienced to really understand the depth of the betrayal that we have made to these Northern Ireland veterans.

"I am just so sorry. I am sorry to him. I am so sorry to his generation that it has ended like this, but we will continue to highlight this injustice and do what we can to bring it to an end."

Dennis Hutchings, 80, along with Johnny Mercer (right). Credit: PA images

The Conservative politician said Mr Hutchings' trial in Northern Ireland "dominated" his life for almost a decade.

"I spoke to him only minutes before he died and I know how he felt," he added.

"I think it is a day of real shame for the UK Government that whilst they care, they just don't care quite enough to do anything for people like Dennis and I think that is deeply shameful."

The Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland paid tribute to the 80-year-old and said he was "determined to clear his name once and for all".

But, Mr Mercer said, "the reality for Dennis and his family, and others like him coming down the track, is appalling, and it has to stop.

"The Prime Minister has to fulfil his promises. He made very clear promises to this generation that he has made conscious decisions not to honour.

"For me that is unacceptable. And I'm afraid I will continue to call him out until he does something for them."

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our sincere condolences go to the family, friends and loved ones of Dennis Hutchings.

“The MoD supported Mr Hutchings throughout his trial with legal representation and pastoral care, which will continue to be offered to his family.

“The UK Government is committed to delivering on its commitments to NI veterans. We will do this as part of a wider package to address legacy issues in Northern Ireland which focuses on reconciliation, delivers for victims and veterans and ends the cycle of investigations.”