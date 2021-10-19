A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a fatal stabbing in the Lawrence HiIl area of Bristol.

The 18-year-old victim died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found by police in Hayes Close on Thursday 14 October.

Now a 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with the attempted murder of the teenage victim, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have obtained a warrant to hold him in custody for further questioning.

The investigation continues and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, especially anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

Police are asking anyone who can to help by calling 101 and giving the reference 5221241131.

Alternatively Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.