The trial of a 16-year-old accused of stabbing another teenager to death has started.

Joshua Hall died on 16 April, Gloucester crown court was told, after being stabbed at a recreation ground at Cam near Dursley following a disagreement.

The teenager accused of murder - who cannot be named for legal reasons - believed that Joshua had insulted him and members of his family.

They had met up at the field intending to sort out their differences, said prosecutor James Dawes QC.

But what started as a scrap, it is alleged, took a fatal turn when the defendant pulled out a knife and began stabbing Joshua.

There was complete silence in the court when the prosecutor held up a transparent plastic container. Speaking slowly and quietly he said, "This is the knife. It is a substantial knife. A kitchen knife or a boning knife."A member of Joshua's family left the courtroom for a moment as his fatal wounds were described in detail.

The court heard how an air ambulance team, including a doctor, carried out emergency surgery on Joshua in the field, to try to restart his heart.

But his injuries were so severe that he died later at Southmead hospital in Bristol.

The defendant denies murdering Joshua, and the trial continues.