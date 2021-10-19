Teenagers remain in custody after stabbing in Bristol

Two men remain in police custody as enquiries continue into the death of a teenager in Bristol.

The 18-year-old died after being found injured in Hayes Close, Lawrence Hill, at around 6.20pm on Thursday 14th October.

A post-mortem examination has found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, his family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Newton Park was cordoned off following the incident. Credit: BPM Media

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He needed hospital treatment for knife wounds and remains in police custody.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the 19-year-old. He too remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy also arrested in connection with the attack on the 19-year-old suspect has been released without charge and faces no further action.

The investigation continues and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, especially anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

Police are asking anyone who can to help by calling 101 and giving the reference 5221241131.

Alternatively Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.