The West Country’s most popular baby names revealed

The most popular names in England and Wales for 2020 have been revealed.

The most popular baby names in the West Country for 2020 have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its list of most popular names given to newborns last year across England Wales.

The data - which was released on October 18 - suggests both the Royal Family and popular Netflix shows have had an influence on parents.

Across the West Country, Arthur, George and Alfie were among the most popular names for boys while Amelia and Olivia were popular for girls.

Character names from Peaky Blinders have made an appearance on the list.

Here’s a regional breakdown:

Boys' names

  • Bath and North East Somerset - Freddie, 18 born in 2020       

  • Bristol - Arthur, 31 born in 2020

  • North Somerset - George, 24 born in 2020

  • South Gloucestershire - Oliver, 27 born in 2020

  • Plymouth - Arthur, 33 born in 2020

  • Torbay - Arthur, 13 born in 2020

  • Swindon - Noah, Oliver, 19 born in 2020

  • Cornwall - Arthur, 47 born in 2020

  • Wiltshire - Arthur, 56 born in 2020

  • Dorset - George, 34 born in 2020

  • East Devon - Oliver, 17 born in 2020

  • Exeter - Noah, 16 born in 2020

  • Mid-Devon - George, 19 born in 2020

  • North Devon - Arthur, 13 born in 2020

  • South Hams - Arthur, 9 born in 2020

  • Teignbridge - George, 16 born in 2020

  • Torridge - Harry, 10 born in 2020

  • West Devon - Henry, Noah, Oscar, 6 born in 2020

  • Cheltenham - George, 11 born in 2020

  • Cotswolds - Arthur, 8 born in 2020

  • Forest of Dean - Arthur, 10 born in 2020

  • Gloucester - Archie, 11 born in 2020

  • Stroud - Alfie, Arthur, George, 11 born in 2020

  • Tewkesbury - Finely, Jack, 13 born in 2020

  • Mendip - George, 13 born in 2020

  • Sedgemoor - Archie, 14 born in 2020

  • South Somerset - Theodore, 16 born in 2020

Olivia and Amelia were among the most popular names for girls in 2020.

Girls' names

  • Bristol - Freya, 29 born in 2020

  • Bath - Amelia, Daisy, 14 born in 2020

  • North Somerset - Olivia, 20 born in 2020

  • South Gloucestershire - Olivia, 22 born in 2020

  • Plymouth - Rosie, 18 born in 2020

  • Torbay - Amelia, 13 born in 2020

  • Swindon - Olivia, 21 born in 2020

  • Cornwall - Elsie, Olivia, 29 born in 2020

  • Wiltshire - Amelia, 34 born in 2020

  • Dorset - Olivia, 20 born in 2020

  • East Devon - Isla, 9 born in 2020

  • Exeter - Ada, 9 born in 2020

  • Mid-Devon - Bonnie, Evelyn, 6 born in 2020

  • North Devon - Isla, 9 born in 2020                     

  • South Hams - Poppy, 6 born in 2020

  • Teignbridge - Ava, 9 born in 2020

  • Torridge - Grace, Olivia, 6 born in 2020

  • West Devon - Emily, Evelyn, Poppy, Rosie, Willow, 4 born in 2020                 

  • Cheltenham - Isabella, 9 born in 2020                       

  • Cotswold - Evie, 7 born in 2020                      

  • Forest of Dean - Lily, 8 born in 2020

  • Gloucester - Isla, 10 born in 2020                         

  • Stroud - Delilah, 8 born in 2020                        

  • Tewkesbury - Evelyn, Freya, Isabella, 8 born in 2020

  • Mendip - Elsie, 9 born in 2020                           

  • Sedgemoor - Ava, Evelyn, 7 born in 2020                           

  • South Somerset  - Daisy, 15 born in 2020