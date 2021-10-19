The West Country’s most popular baby names revealed

The most popular baby names in the West Country for 2020 have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its list of most popular names given to newborns last year across England Wales.

The data - which was released on October 18 - suggests both the Royal Family and popular Netflix shows have had an influence on parents.

Across the West Country, Arthur, George and Alfie were among the most popular names for boys while Amelia and Olivia were popular for girls.

Character names from Peaky Blinders have made an appearance on the list.

Here’s a regional breakdown:

Boys' names

Bath and North East Somerset - Freddie, 18 born in 2020

Bristol - Arthur, 31 born in 2020

North Somerset - George, 24 born in 2020

South Gloucestershire - Oliver, 27 born in 2020

Plymouth - Arthur, 33 born in 2020

Torbay - Arthur, 13 born in 2020

Swindon - Noah, Oliver, 19 born in 2020

Cornwall - Arthur, 47 born in 2020

Wiltshire - Arthur, 56 born in 2020

Dorset - George, 34 born in 2020

East Devon - Oliver, 17 born in 2020

Exeter - Noah, 16 born in 2020

Mid-Devon - George, 19 born in 2020

North Devon - Arthur, 13 born in 2020

South Hams - Arthur, 9 born in 2020

Teignbridge - George, 16 born in 2020

Torridge - Harry, 10 born in 2020

West Devon - Henry, Noah, Oscar, 6 born in 2020

Cheltenham - George, 11 born in 2020

Cotswolds - Arthur, 8 born in 2020

Forest of Dean - Arthur, 10 born in 2020

Gloucester - Archie, 11 born in 2020

Stroud - Alfie, Arthur, George, 11 born in 2020

Tewkesbury - Finely, Jack, 13 born in 2020

Mendip - George, 13 born in 2020

Sedgemoor - Archie, 14 born in 2020

South Somerset - Theodore, 16 born in 2020

Olivia and Amelia were among the most popular names for girls in 2020.

Girls' names