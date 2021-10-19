The West Country’s most popular baby names revealed
The most popular baby names in the West Country for 2020 have been revealed.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published its list of most popular names given to newborns last year across England Wales.
The data - which was released on October 18 - suggests both the Royal Family and popular Netflix shows have had an influence on parents.
Across the West Country, Arthur, George and Alfie were among the most popular names for boys while Amelia and Olivia were popular for girls.
Here’s a regional breakdown:
Boys' names
Bath and North East Somerset - Freddie, 18 born in 2020
Bristol - Arthur, 31 born in 2020
North Somerset - George, 24 born in 2020
South Gloucestershire - Oliver, 27 born in 2020
Plymouth - Arthur, 33 born in 2020
Torbay - Arthur, 13 born in 2020
Swindon - Noah, Oliver, 19 born in 2020
Cornwall - Arthur, 47 born in 2020
Wiltshire - Arthur, 56 born in 2020
Dorset - George, 34 born in 2020
East Devon - Oliver, 17 born in 2020
Exeter - Noah, 16 born in 2020
Mid-Devon - George, 19 born in 2020
North Devon - Arthur, 13 born in 2020
South Hams - Arthur, 9 born in 2020
Teignbridge - George, 16 born in 2020
Torridge - Harry, 10 born in 2020
West Devon - Henry, Noah, Oscar, 6 born in 2020
Cheltenham - George, 11 born in 2020
Cotswolds - Arthur, 8 born in 2020
Forest of Dean - Arthur, 10 born in 2020
Gloucester - Archie, 11 born in 2020
Stroud - Alfie, Arthur, George, 11 born in 2020
Tewkesbury - Finely, Jack, 13 born in 2020
Mendip - George, 13 born in 2020
Sedgemoor - Archie, 14 born in 2020
South Somerset - Theodore, 16 born in 2020
Girls' names
Bristol - Freya, 29 born in 2020
Bath - Amelia, Daisy, 14 born in 2020
North Somerset - Olivia, 20 born in 2020
South Gloucestershire - Olivia, 22 born in 2020
Plymouth - Rosie, 18 born in 2020
Torbay - Amelia, 13 born in 2020
Swindon - Olivia, 21 born in 2020
Cornwall - Elsie, Olivia, 29 born in 2020
Wiltshire - Amelia, 34 born in 2020
Dorset - Olivia, 20 born in 2020
East Devon - Isla, 9 born in 2020
Exeter - Ada, 9 born in 2020
Mid-Devon - Bonnie, Evelyn, 6 born in 2020
North Devon - Isla, 9 born in 2020
South Hams - Poppy, 6 born in 2020
Teignbridge - Ava, 9 born in 2020
Torridge - Grace, Olivia, 6 born in 2020
West Devon - Emily, Evelyn, Poppy, Rosie, Willow, 4 born in 2020
Cheltenham - Isabella, 9 born in 2020
Cotswold - Evie, 7 born in 2020
Forest of Dean - Lily, 8 born in 2020
Gloucester - Isla, 10 born in 2020
Stroud - Delilah, 8 born in 2020
Tewkesbury - Evelyn, Freya, Isabella, 8 born in 2020
Mendip - Elsie, 9 born in 2020
Sedgemoor - Ava, Evelyn, 7 born in 2020
South Somerset - Daisy, 15 born in 2020