Warning from Cornish Seal Sanctuary as rescues ramp-up

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is expecting to rescue up to 70 seal pups this winter.

The grey seal pup season has begun and the charity says it has already rescued seven injured pups in need of care.

The animals are taken to the sanctuary, where they receive medication or surgery before being released back into the wild.

If the seal is not fit enough to return to the wild, it will live at the sanctuary.

Narwhal, a rescued sea pup from the sanctuary who has an injury to his head and his rear flippers. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

A spokesperson from the sanctuary said: "We rehabilitate between 50-70 seals pups in need every winter and each pup costs, on average, £2000 to rehabilitate, not including special cases.

"Seal pups can find themselves in difficulty due to issues such as malnourishment due to separation from mum, wounds caused by marine litter or storms and disturbance from human activity, leaving them unable to fend for themselves in the wild.

"We rescue seal pups who need support during these difficult times. Our team of experts are able to give them the care they need, administering lifesaving medication or facilitating vital surgery and helping them to learn how to fend for themselves before they can be released back to the wild.

"Most pups are successfully released, but on occasions, a few require ongoing care and medication for the rest of their lives and our site in Gweek is specially designed to ensure those animals can live a happy, comfortable life with us."

Some of the injured pups require ongoing care and medication for the rest of their lives at their site in Gweek. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

The charity has launched a 'Put Pups First' campaign to provide advice and information to the public and appeal for donations which are especially needed during the winter seal pup season.

The sanctuary is currently asking for donations of 'large towels' to help look after the rescued pups during their rehabilitation process.

