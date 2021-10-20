A former professional surfer from Cornwall has narrowly avoided jail after being caught with more than 600 indecent images of children.Lee Bartlett recently appeared at Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for the images, which showed children being abused.

Bartlett, of Mayfield Road in Newquay, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

In total, the 50-year-old was charged with having 183 Category A images, 244 Category B images and 177 Category C images.The charges relate to a time period from 2018 to June 2020.At the hearing, Bartlett was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must also complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours of unpaid work and sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. A sexual harm prevention order was also put in place.

Bartlett is a well-known surfer and has competed at the top level both in Britain and in Europe and worked as a surfboard shaper.A spokesperson for the NSPCC in the South West said: “By downloading and amassing a collection of indecent images, Bartlett has played a part in fuelling a horrific industry.“The children in content like this are the victims of child sexual abuse, which can ruin the lives of the youngest members of our society.“More needs to be done by technology companies and social network sites to prevent the publication and distribution of materials like this.”