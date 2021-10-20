Family ‘devastated’ after man found dead in Bristol

Tributes have been paid to a man found dead at a property in Bristol.

Fahad Pramanik was one of two men found dead at an address in Easton on September 12.

Mr Pramanik’s family, who live in Bangladesh, said they were “devastated” by his death.

Two men have been charged with two counts of murder and are in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

In their tribute, Mr Pramanik’s family said they wanted justice for the 27-year-old.

“As a family, we are devastated with what has happened to Fahad,” they said.

Mr Pramanik and another man were found dead at a property in Wood Street, Easton.

“We ask most humbly that our family’s privacy is respected whilst we grieve and come to terms with the loss of Fahad in such tragic circumstances.

“Whilst we understand this is a news story, we hope everyone can understand why we need to be left alone at this very difficult time.

"We have family and good friends supporting us and our thanks go out to all of them. We also want justice for Fahad through a fair trial.

“We would also like to thank the police officers involved in the investigation for their hard work and sensitivity.”