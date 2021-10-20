Play video

Police at the scene of the incident last week

A man is to appear in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Bristol.

Kairon Sawyers, from Whitchurch, is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 20 October).

He is accused of murdering an 18-year-old boy who was found with fatal injuries in Hayes Close in Lawrence Hill on Thursday 14 October.

The boy - who has not yet been formally identified - subsequently died and a post-mortem examination has concluded his death was due to a single stab wound to the chest.

Police say the boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Sawyers, 19, has been charged with murder.

A police cordon was in place for hours following the incident.

A 17-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.

Avon and Somerset Police are still asking for anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm that evening to come forward.

The force says they especially hope to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage between these times.

"Our community feels deeply this heartbreaking loss of a young life," said Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres.

Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol and engage with people."

Anyone with information are being asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221241131 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.