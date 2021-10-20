A Bristol man has been banned from driving for 17 months after being caught using an electric scooter while over the legal alcohol limit.

Lewis Mullen, of Catbrain Hill, was seen by police officers riding a Voi rental scooter with a "pillion passenger" along Park Street, in Bristol, on Saturday 22 May.

The officers then saw the 19-year-old overtake stationary traffic at a pedestrian crossing and then drive through a red light.

Avon and Somerset Police pulled Mullen over and and a breathalyser revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit.

Mullen was banned from driving for 17 months after a hearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

PC Patrick Quinton said: “The rider placed himself and other road users at risk through his reckless actions.

“It’s important to know that e-scooters are motor vehicles and many of the same laws apply when using them as when you are behind the wheel of a car.

“This case serves as an important reminder that anyone breaking the law on an e-scooter can expect to face consequences.”