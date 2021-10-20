Play video

Human bones found in topsoil at a churchyard in Wiltshire were "not suspicious", according to police.

Wiltshire Police began a dig at two churches earlier this week following what the force described as "unusual finds".

A forensic archaeologist has been working in the yards of St Andrew's Church in Collingbourne Ducis and St Mary's Church in Collingbourne Kingston since Monday.

The search was prompted by the discovery of some human bones in the topsoil at each site and a missing headstone from a grave in Collingbourne Ducis.

But Wiltshire Police say a thorough examination of both sites has confirmed the soil disturbance was natural.

The missing headstone has also been found.

A forensic team has spent the past 48 hours investigating the scenes at the churches. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Dean Garvin of Wiltshire Police CID said: “We initiated this assessment following reports of unusual finds at these sites. It was important to take these concerns seriously.

“However, based on the findings of these forensic examinations, we are now satisfied that there was no suspicious activity that requires further investigation.

"I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while this work was carried out."