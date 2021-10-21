Tributes have been paid to a 'loving, caring, charming' son, who died after a stabbing in east Bristol last week.

Dontae Davis died in Lawrence Hill on Thursday 14 October.

The 18-year-old has been described by his family as a 'ray of light'.

In a tribute, they described the teenager from Bishopsworth, as a "strong, loving, caring, charming and a thoughtful son, brother, nephew and a friend to all."

His family added: "A young man of justice who always loved to do right for others and loved football, music and online gaming with his siblings and friends.

Dontae was a ray of light with a distinctive cheeky smile, that would shine through any room he entered. Family tribute

“He was a family oriented person who was playful and loved spending time with his younger siblings.

"His heart was pure and his intentions were true and never half-hearted and we as a family are deeply saddened by this tragic loss.”

Kairon Sawyers,19, of Whitchurch, has appeared in court charged with Dontae’s murder.