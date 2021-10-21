Lorry falls into Bristol harbour - live updates

Play video

A lorry has fallen into Bristol harbourside.

The incident was first reported around 7am on October 21.

Pictures and video from the scene show the rear of the articulated vehicle partially submerged in the water.

Video from Bristol 24/7 editor Martin Booth:

A rescue team from Avon Fire and Rescue Service attended and have cordoned off the area near the lorry.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews are attending an incident at Bristol Harbour."Crews were mobilised at 7.19am and on arrival, found a lorry submerged in the water. The driver has made it to safety."Three fire engines, a heavy rescue tender & a boat are on the scene."

Pictures from the scene:

It is not clear how the lorry ended up in the water. Credit: Siri Thomas

Credit: Siri Thomas

Credit: Nicky Lowe

Filming was taking place in the area. Credit: BPM Media

The lorry is located on the edge of Millennium Square, just along from the V-Shed Wetherspoon pub, on the corner by the Revolucion de Cuba restaurant.

Filming was known to have been taking place in the area, and the fire service told ITV News the HGV was part of the setup.

No one was injured, though the driver was described as "shaken up".

The lorry being secured after falling into the harbour Credit: Nicky Lowe

Work is now underway to pull the lorry out of the water, with pictures showing the removal process.

Updates to follow.