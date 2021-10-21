Police search for vandal who smashed window of Bristol bar

Police are searching for a man who broke a glass window of a bar in Bristol.

The incident happened in Cheltenham Road on 24 July but Avon and Somerset Police have today (19 October) released a CCTV image of the man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We’d like to speak with the male, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

"He’s described as male, white, approximately mid-20s, of a large build and had dark stubble. He is seen wearing a dark baseball cap, light grey long-sleeved jumper, dark grey or light blue shorts, predominantly black trainers and a bag over one shoulder."

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221167809."