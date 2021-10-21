A van driver has died after a crash involving a lorry in Somerset.

The collision happened on the A37 Whitstone Road in Shepton Mallet on Wednesday 20 October.

The crash involved a lorry and a van and happened at around 9.55pm. The driver of the white Ford Transit died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the male driver of the van, a white Ford Transit, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may hold dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221246376.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221246376."