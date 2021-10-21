Moment lorry is pulled from Bristol Harbour after being stuck for eight hours
A lorry which has been stuck in Bristol Harbour for eight hours has been recovered by emergency services.
The HGV became partially-submerged in the water at around 7am this morning.
The driver was unharmed but "shaken" and Avon Fire and Rescue Service managed to secure the lorry quickly - but it took hours to fully recover it from the water.
Hundreds of litres of fuel had to be drained from the vehicle before it could be moved.
The HGV - which was part of a film crew for Stephen Merchant's new BBC show The Outlaws - was finally recovered at around shortly after 4pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Firefighters have successfully assisted a vehicle recovery company in retrieving a lorry from Bristol Harbour.
"They will be leaving the scene shortly."
Meanwhile the production company responsible for the film set has said it is "investigating" the incident.