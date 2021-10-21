A woman has been taken to hospital after being injured during an attempted robbery in a park in Bristol.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was walking through St George Park when she was approached by a man who demanded she hand over her handbag on Thursday 7 October.

When she refused, the man punched her, leaving her with injuries which meant she had to be treated in hospital.

The assault took place between 6.50am and 7.15am near the Howard Street exit of the park.

Avon and Somerset Police have now issued an appeal for information.

The man is described by the victim as being around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and dark gloves. He also spoke with a non-local accent.

Anyone who saw anything or has information they feel may help the police is being urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221233800.