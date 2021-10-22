A critical incident has been declared at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Staff had been operating at the highest alert level - Opel 4 - due to “unprecedented demand” on services.

But that was escalated by bosses after more than 100 people were admitted to the emergency department overnight on Wednesday (October 20) to Thursday, and a further 25 ambulances were left waiting outside.

Dr Allister Grant, who is the RCHT medical director, urged friends and family to collect patients who are ready to be discharged.

“There is unprecedented demand on health and care services in Cornwall, more so this week than at any point during the pandemic,” he said.

“As a result, we have escalated our operational level from OPEL4 to an internal critical incident.

“Pressure will always be most visible at the Emergency Department where ambulances are waiting, and our priority here is to move people into wards as soon as we can.

“Families, friends and neighbours are urged to help us, too, by offering to support someone waiting for home care to leave hospital sooner, and we would ask them to contact the ward directly if they can help in any way.

“Getting someone home a day or two sooner will mean we can free up a vital hospital bed for someone else in urgent need.”