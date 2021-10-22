Dog saved after falling from cliffs in Cornwall

A dog has been saved after falling from cliffs in Cornwall.

A rescue operation was launched after the animal fell near Cawsand Bay.

With light fading, RNLI volunteers joined the Coastguard to search the shoreline - and found the dog 30ft up the cliff.

Fortunately, the dog was recovered and reunited with its owner safe and well.

Plymouth RNLI Coxswain Simon Jeffery was involved in the rescue. Credit: RNLI

The RNLI has since issued a warning about the dangers of walking pets near cliffs or water.

“Don’t get yourself into danger while trying to rescue a family pet from the cliff or the water,” a spokesperson said.

The RNLI suggests: