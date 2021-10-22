Dog saved after falling from cliffs in Cornwall
A dog has been saved after falling from cliffs in Cornwall.
A rescue operation was launched after the animal fell near Cawsand Bay.
With light fading, RNLI volunteers joined the Coastguard to search the shoreline - and found the dog 30ft up the cliff.
Fortunately, the dog was recovered and reunited with its owner safe and well.
The RNLI has since issued a warning about the dangers of walking pets near cliffs or water.
“Don’t get yourself into danger while trying to rescue a family pet from the cliff or the water,” a spokesperson said.
The RNLI suggests:
Keep dogs on a lead if you’re close to cliff edges or fast flowing rivers.
If your pet goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, don't go after them. Move to a safe place and call your pet. They will probably get themselves out.
If you're worried about your dog, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.
Be wary of all edges around the sea and waterside. Slips and falls happen in all locations; it is not just high cliff edges that are a risk.
Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.
Always take a means of calling for help.