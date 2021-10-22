Play video

If you only thought of moths as irritating bugs which leave holes in your clothes, then some schoolchildren in Devon want you to think again.

Children from around 30 primary schools in Plymouth and Exeter have contributed to an art installation called 'Moths to a Flame' which later this month will be taken by electric vehicle to the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

They hope their work will help educate global leaders about the vital role moths play as pollinators.

Director of The Art and Energy Collective Naomi Wright said: "Moths are just amazing creatures, they are attracted towards light and so the whole moths to a flame is a metaphor for our own human behaviour with energy.

"We are attracted to light, to warmth and it can be destructive."

The art work - which features around 1,000 paper moths - is currently on show in Princesshay Shopping Centre in Exeter.

