Nightclub boycott planned across South West after ‘injection spikings’

A nightclub boycott is planned in Bristol and Exeter following reports of women being spiked with injections.

The Girls Night In campaign was launched after incidents were reported in Nottinghamshire, West Yorkshire, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Exeter.

Spiking a drink with alcohol or drugs is a serious crime, and campaigners argue more needs to be done to protect women on nights out.

The boycott is due to take place at a number of locations in the South West, including Bristol, Exeter, Plymouth, Bath and Falmouth.

A woman claimed she was injected with a needle at Fever nightclub in Exeter (pictured). Credit: Google Maps

In Exeter, the chosen date is next Monday, October 25, with Plymouth supporters set to join the boycott on Wednesday, October 27.

The cities taking part have dedicated Instagram accounts for the boycott, with some featuring accounts of alleged spiking victims.

An online petition has also been launched to make it a legal requirement for nightclubs to thoroughly search guests on entry.

The petition reads: “I would like the UK Government to make it law that nightclubs must search guests on arrival to prevent harmful weapons and other items entering the establishment.

This could be a pat down search or metal detector, but must involve measures being put in place to ensure the safety of the public. Petition

The petition has gained mass support, and has received more than 158,071 signatures.

Parliament considers all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures for debate and will provide a response.