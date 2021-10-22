COP26: The teenage cycling from Devon to Glasgow in bid to help the planet
Watch Richard Lawrence's report
A teenager has vowed to cycle from her home in Devon to Glasgow to get the attention of world leaders gathering for a climate conference.
Jessie Stevens, from Newton Abbot, is cycling from her home in Newton Abbot to Glasgow for COP26.
The 16-year-old has already set off on the 570-mile journey - which she will do entirely by bike.
Jessie was unable to afford the train fare and refused to fly - but now she is inviting members of the public to join her on her journey.
She has called her mission 'People Pedal Power' and hopes to attract many followers along the way.
She told ITV News: "I want to raise awareness for the lack of sustainable travel infrastructure in the UK and also the need for better decision making and collective action in regards to the climate crisis."
She has been training on Dartmoor and is hoping to have some fun on the way, as well as raising awareness.
"There'll be lots of hills, but hopefully not too many," she said.
"Hopefully we'll find lots of joy in riding together and meeting new people and learning from each other and bringing lots of diverse voices to the climate crisis and topics around it."
The COP26 climate conference - what you need to know
What is COP26? When and where will it be?
What is COP26? When and where will it be?
Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it.
COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.
Who is going?
Who is going?
Leaders of the 197 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994 - are invited to the summit.
These are some of the world leaders that will be attending COP26:
US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the days leading up to COP26, Mr Morrison committed Australia to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are also attending. The Queen has withdrawn from visiting after being advised by her doctors to rest - she will address the conference virtually instead.
China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are among the leaders that have decided not to travel to Glasgow.
What is it hoping to achieve?
What is it hoping to achieve?
1. Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - Countries are being encouraged to set ambitious 2030 emissions targets. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, clamp down on deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables.
2. Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters
3. Finances for a greener future - In 2009, developed countries were asked to keep to their promises to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. In 2015, it was agreed that the goal would be extended to 2025.
However, new analysis shows the goal is unlikely to have been met last year and is on track to fall short in 2021 and 2022.
4. Getting all countries and organisations to work together to tackle the climate crisis