Play video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

A teenager has vowed to cycle from her home in Devon to Glasgow to get the attention of world leaders gathering for a climate conference.

Jessie Stevens, from Newton Abbot, is cycling from her home in Newton Abbot to Glasgow for COP26.

The 16-year-old has already set off on the 570-mile journey - which she will do entirely by bike.

Jessie was unable to afford the train fare and refused to fly - but now she is inviting members of the public to join her on her journey.

She has called her mission 'People Pedal Power' and hopes to attract many followers along the way.

Jessie is confident she will make it all the way to Glasgow.

She told ITV News: "I want to raise awareness for the lack of sustainable travel infrastructure in the UK and also the need for better decision making and collective action in regards to the climate crisis."

She has been training on Dartmoor and is hoping to have some fun on the way, as well as raising awareness.

"There'll be lots of hills, but hopefully not too many," she said.

"Hopefully we'll find lots of joy in riding together and meeting new people and learning from each other and bringing lots of diverse voices to the climate crisis and topics around it."