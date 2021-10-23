A man in his 20s has died after a serious crash between a car and HGV lorry on the A417 in Gloucestershire.

The driver of a black Hyundai, who was from the North West of England, was pronounced dead at the scene despite best efforts of paramedics.

The driver of the grey Iveco HGV lorry was uninjured.

It happened at around 4am on the stretch of road between the A46 Shurdington Road junction and the Air Balloon Roundabout.

The collision occurred just after 4am Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Gloucestershire Police are asking for any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to please come forward and to share any relevant dashcam footage.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.