A Cornish writer has founded a festival to help more people from working class backgrounds get into publishing.

Natasha Carthew says "Class is something a lot of people don't talk about" and writers from poorer backgrounds are under-represented at literary events.

The four-day festival, which runs from 21-24th October at The Watershed in Bristol, has been hosting free events such as workshops, panel discussions and speed pitching with editors.

All the events have been recorded and will be available for anyone to watch or listen back if they could not attend in person.

Growing up in a one parent family in a council house in rural Cornwall, Natasha said she didn't see that world represented in what she read. Then becoming a writer she found there wasn't enough transparency around how people were paid.

"You go to these festivals and you're seeing these people who can go on their own coin. They don't have worries about childcare, they don't have to take a day off work. So working class writers all have to work that much harder."

She goes on to say people in rural areas, especially in the South West, can feel "extremely isolated" when they cannot afford to travel to nearby towns and cities so putting on events digitally can be just as important.