The family of a teenager who is visually impaired say South Gloucestershire council are not doing enough to get her back into full time education.

Lily-Grace Hooper has been out of school for a year because of the pandemic and wants to be in lessons with other blind classmates.

In October 2020 she found a school that her family say "meets her needs" in Worcester, and in December of that year was offered a place.

But South Gloucestershire Council wants her to attend Brimsham Green Resource Base in Yate.

Lily-Grace has a council supplied tutor 3 times a week at home in Winterbourne.

Her mother, Kristy Hooper told ITV News that a resource base in Key Stage 3 is not appropriate: "We never wanted a main environment for her at a secondary level. We'd made that clear at a very, very young age for her."

"I don't think at any point, the social and emotional aspects of Lily-Grace's life or her choice of peers has been considered at all."

The thirteen year old has been having tutoring three times a week at her home in Winterbourne, for an hour and a half.

This has been supplied by the South Gloucestershire Council.

Lily-Grace said: "I've only had tutoring since June, but I have missed going to school."

"I've been bored, listening to the radio has taken up the time for me , and watching endless episodes of Horrid Henry."

This isn't the first time Lily-Grace has been out of education.

7 year old Lily-Grace Credit: Kristy Hooper

In 2015 she was asked to stop using her cane at Hambrook primary school because it was a "safety hazard".

She was at home for 11 months.

In a statement South Gloucestershire Council said:

"The facilities and experience of staff at Brimsham Green to meet the needs of pupils with visual impairments are excellent and we are confident that by working together with the family's support, this would be a positive environment for Lily-Grace to continue her learning.

"We are aware that the family are seeking a placement in another school and we will continue to discuss how Lily-Grace's needs can be best met in order to reach a resolution that achieves this."