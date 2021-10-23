Huge North Sea oil rig to be brought to Weston-super-Mare beach

An enormous oil rig normally seen in the North Sea will make its way to the South West - to become the biggest art installation Weston-super-Mare has ever seen.

The seaside town has been chosen as one of 10 locations across the country to host the flagship, national arts and culture installation dubbed 'See Monster'.

The display will even include a waterfall for people to enjoy.

It is part of a series called Unboxed: Creativity in the UK and is the only North Sea offshore platform to ever be repurposed.

It will be on display at the Tropicana on Weston-super-Mare seafront, which is no stranger to artistic displays having hosted Banksy's Dismaland in 2015.

But See Monster will be the biggest art installation the North Somerset town has ever hosted.

The display will include planted gardens and a waterfall as well as educational areas about weather, climate change and green technologies.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies said it is an "honour" to be chosen as one of the locations for the installation.

“The renewable technologies that will be showcased at See Monster support our ambitions for North Somerset to be net carbon neutral by 2030 and we are delighted to support and host this installation.

“It will also provide educational opportunities for our children and young people with close links to our local schools through the community outreach team.”

The project is expected to attract up to 200,000 visitors over the two months it will be in Weston-super-Mare.

Entry will be free, with local residents getting a first look. Information regarding ticket access will be announced later this year.

The build will start in spring 2022 and will take approximately two months.